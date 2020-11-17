Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Up 320.3% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 320.3% from the October 15th total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

