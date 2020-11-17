Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

