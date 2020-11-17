Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 6 Shares

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of £121.56 ($158.82).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, for a total transaction of £140.70 ($183.83).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,004 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £120.24 ($157.09).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,054 ($26.84) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,926.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,955.36. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

VCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victrex plc (VCT.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

About Victrex plc (VCT.L)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

