Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of VCISY opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Vinci has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

