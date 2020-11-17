Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Vistra worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.