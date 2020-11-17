VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

VMware stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

