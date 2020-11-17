VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Down 73.3% in October

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the October 15th total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. VNUE has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get VNUE alerts:

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.