Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 188 ($2.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177.87 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 123.98 ($1.62) on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.