W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

