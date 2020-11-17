Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.58

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and traded as high as $106.00. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

