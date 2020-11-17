Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $60.15 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.15% of Hexcel worth $60,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

