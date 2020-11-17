Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 730,231 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of The AES worth $60,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.