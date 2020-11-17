Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,692 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.91% of Spire worth $52,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Spire by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.