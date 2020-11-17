Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 25,452 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

