Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.01 on Friday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

