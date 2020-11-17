WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $621.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

