WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 230,662 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 695,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WOW. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

WOW opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.