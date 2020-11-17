WidePoint (WYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect WidePoint to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WYY opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.97 million, a P/E ratio of 408.70 and a beta of 0.76. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

