William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

