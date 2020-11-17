William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 55,030 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.