Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $2.98. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 507,435 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Xunlei by 63.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xunlei by 163.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xunlei by 417.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 268,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

