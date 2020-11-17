Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $207.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.62 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $227.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $700.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.86 million to $708.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $840.75 million, with estimates ranging from $819.72 million to $867.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

