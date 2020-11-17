Zacks Investment Research Lowers USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Get USA Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th.

USA Technologies stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $532.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.23.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.