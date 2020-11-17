Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

