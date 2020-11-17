Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,008 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 27.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 47.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.54.

NYSE BURL opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -180.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

