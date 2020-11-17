Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $273.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $276.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $736,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,684. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

