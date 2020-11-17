Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

