Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,548,000 after buying an additional 2,073,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,395,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after buying an additional 329,102 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,228,000 after buying an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after buying an additional 3,052,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

