Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

