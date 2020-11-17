Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.40 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

