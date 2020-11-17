Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.44 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 584,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 459,869 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 276,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

