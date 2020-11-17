Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.97 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 839,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,672,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,229,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,301,366 shares of company stock valued at $183,541,953.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

