Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 220.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 629,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,445 shares of company stock worth $37,842,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

ZS stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -150.02 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

