Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 25,536 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

