Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,945 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

