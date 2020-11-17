Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,984 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

