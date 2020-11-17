Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $253.04 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.90 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

