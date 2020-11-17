Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 938.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $6,827,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,073,060.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,028 shares of company stock worth $47,795,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.