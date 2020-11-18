$0.25 EPS Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.