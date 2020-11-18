$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.79. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

