10,308 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,454,751.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,092.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,762 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

