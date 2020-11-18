$110.03 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post sales of $110.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the lowest is $107.79 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $437.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.07 million to $450.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.65 million, with estimates ranging from $436.40 million to $502.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

DOC stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,656 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 693.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 946,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.