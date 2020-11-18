118,975 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 741,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

JMIA opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.15. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.