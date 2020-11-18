21,993 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Match Group stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.01, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

