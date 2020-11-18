234,093 Shares in Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.25% of Hudson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 327,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of HUD opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hudson Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

