24,027 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Boise Cascade by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after buying an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.25. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

