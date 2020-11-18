34,289 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

