35,875 Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.