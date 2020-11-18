4,890 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

