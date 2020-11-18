77,670 Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GTHX stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

